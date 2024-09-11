Land This Bargain Even Cheaper Than VP - Corporate Strategy Wiltrout Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 24, Cummins, Inc.'s VP - Corporate Strategy, Jeffrey T. Wiltrout, invested $80,400.65 into 282 shares of CMI, for a cost per share of $285.11. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Wiltrout, with shares changing hands as low as $285.00 per share. It should be noted that Wiltrout has collected $1.82/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. Cummins, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMI's low point in its 52 week range is $212.80 per share, with $322.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $288.11. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CMI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2024 Marvin Boakye VP - Chief Human Resources Off 1,745 $286.04 $499,132.99 05/24/2024 Jeffrey T. Wiltrout VP - Corporate Strategy 282 $285.11 $80,400.65

The current annualized dividend paid by Cummins, Inc. is $7.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/23/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CMI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

