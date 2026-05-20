Land This Bargain Even Cheaper Than CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Rudd Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 14, AECOM's CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, Troy Rudd, invested $300,059.50 into 4,225 shares of ACM, for a cost per share of $71.02. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of AECOM (Symbol: ACM) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Rudd, with shares changing hands as low as $70.44 per share. AECOM shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACM's low point in its 52 week range is $67.64 per share, with $135.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.48. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ACM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/14/2026 Gaurav Kapoor CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (PAO) 1,420 $71.12 $100,990.40 05/14/2026 Troy Rudd CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 4,225 $71.02 $300,059.50

The current annualized dividend paid by AECOM is $1.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/01/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ACM, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ACM makes up 3.16% of the Invesco Water Resources ETF (Symbol: PHO) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ACM).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying

 SONO Average Annual Return

 ETF Knowledge Base



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.