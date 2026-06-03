Land This Bargain Even Cheaper Than CEO Adelson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 14, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.'s CEO, Gregory R. Adelson, invested $266,840.00 into 2,000 shares of JKHY, for a cost per share of $133.42. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) and achieve a cost basis 1.5% cheaper than Adelson, with shares changing hands as low as $131.39 per share. It should be noted that Adelson has collected $0.61/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 1.1% on their purchase from a total return basis. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKHY's low point in its 52 week range is $131.39 per share, with $193.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.23. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which JKHY insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/14/2026 Gregory R. Adelson President & CEO 2,000 $133.42 $266,840.00 05/14/2026 Mimi Carsley CFO and Treasurer 375 $134.12 $50,295.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is $2.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/01/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for JKHY, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JKHY makes up 3.12% of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: KMID) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding JKHY).

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Further JKHY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.