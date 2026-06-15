Land This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Meyers Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 6, Phillips 66's Director, Kevin Omar Meyers, invested $30,296.88 into 175 shares of PSX, for a cost per share of $173.12. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and achieve a cost basis 1.2% cheaper than Meyers, with shares changing hands as low as $171.02 per share. It should be noted that Meyers has collected $1.27/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.5% on their purchase from a total return basis. Phillips 66 shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSX's low point in its 52 week range is $118 per share, with $190.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.43. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PSX insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/17/2026 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 175 $173.20 $30,310.00 05/06/2026 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 175 $173.12 $30,296.88

The current annualized dividend paid by Phillips 66 is $5.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/18/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PSX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PSX makes up 6.74% of the VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (Symbol: CRAK) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PSX).

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Further PSX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.