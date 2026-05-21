Land This Bargain 13.7% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Executive Officer Aronson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 23, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer, Stuart D. Aronson, invested $91,100.00 into 13,000 shares of WHF, for a cost per share of $7.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (Symbol: WHF) and achieve a cost basis 6.2% cheaper than Aronson, with shares changing hands as low as $6.57 per share. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.0701 per share, with $9.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WHF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/23/2025 Stuart D. Aronson Chief Executive Officer 17,000 $6.86 $116,600.00 12/24/2025 Joyson Thomas Chief Financial Officer 4,502 $7.01 $31,559.02 12/24/2025 John Bolduc Director 23,174 $6.99 $162,057.26 03/06/2026 John Bolduc Director 16,668 $7.18 $119,710.08 03/16/2026 John Bolduc Director 25,170 $7.13 $179,587.95 03/13/2026 John Paul Volpe Director 1,000 $7.18 $7,180.00 03/23/2026 Stuart D. Aronson Chief Executive Officer 13,000 $7.01 $91,100.00

The current annualized dividend paid by WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/21/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WHF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WHF makes up 1.11% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WHF).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Mega Mergers

 DESK Options Chain

 Preferred Stock Alerts



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.