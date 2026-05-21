Land This Bargain 13.7% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Executive Officer Aronson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 23, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer, Stuart D. Aronson, invested $91,100.00 into 13,000 shares of WHF, for a cost per share of $7.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (Symbol: WHF) and achieve a cost basis 6.2% cheaper than Aronson, with shares changing hands as low as $6.57 per share. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WHF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.0701 per share, with $9.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WHF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/23/2025
|Stuart D. Aronson
|Chief Executive Officer
|17,000
|$6.86
|$116,600.00
|12/24/2025
|Joyson Thomas
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,502
|$7.01
|$31,559.02
|12/24/2025
|John Bolduc
|Director
|23,174
|$6.99
|$162,057.26
|03/06/2026
|John Bolduc
|Director
|16,668
|$7.18
|$119,710.08
|03/16/2026
|John Bolduc
|Director
|25,170
|$7.13
|$179,587.95
|03/13/2026
|John Paul Volpe
|Director
|1,000
|$7.18
|$7,180.00
|03/23/2026
|Stuart D. Aronson
|Chief Executive Officer
|13,000
|$7.01
|$91,100.00
The current annualized dividend paid by WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/21/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WHF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 13.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WHF makes up 1.11% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WHF).
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.