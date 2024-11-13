News & Insights

Lancers, Inc. Shows Positive Turnaround in 2025

November 13, 2024 — 09:53 pm EST

Lancers, Inc. (JP:4484) has released an update.

Lancers, Inc. reports a modest increase in net sales for the first two quarters of fiscal 2025, with sales reaching 2,256 million yen, marking a 2% rise from the previous year. The company also managed to turn its operating and ordinary profits positive, achieving 50 million yen and 51 million yen respectively, compared to losses in the previous year. However, the dividends per share remain at zero, and the profit attributable to owners is slightly lower than the projected figures.

