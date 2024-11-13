Lancers, Inc. Shows Positive Turnaround in 2025

Lancers, Inc. (JP:4484) has released an update.

Lancers, Inc. reports a modest increase in net sales for the first two quarters of fiscal 2025, with sales reaching 2,256 million yen, marking a 2% rise from the previous year. The company also managed to turn its operating and ordinary profits positive, achieving 50 million yen and 51 million yen respectively, compared to losses in the previous year. However, the dividends per share remain at zero, and the profit attributable to owners is slightly lower than the projected figures.

For further insights into JP:4484 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.