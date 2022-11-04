Investing
CVEO

Lance Torgerson Cuts Stake in Civeo (CVEO)

November 04, 2022 — 06:57 pm EDT

Lance Torgerson has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,873,297 shares of Civeo Corp (CVEO). This represents 12.32% of the company.

In his previous filing dated August 16, 2022, he reported 2,859,991 shares and 17.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management Llc holds 3,474,099 shares representing 25.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528,221 shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 12.17% over the last quarter.

Fmr Llc holds 1,392,252 shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425,832 shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital LLC holds 957,360 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 875,661 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954,854 shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 785,450 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787,481 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 14.25% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo Corp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Civeo Corp is 0.4071%, a decrease of 1.7086%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 11,353,928 shares.

 

