LANCASTERLONY Earnings Results: $LANC Reports Quarterly Earnings

LANCASTERLONY ($LANC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.22 per share, beating estimates of $1.97 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $509,300,000, beating estimates of $505,382,633 by $3,917,367.
LANCASTERLONY Insider Trading Activity
LANCASTERLONY insiders have traded $LANC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LANC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELLIOT K. FULLEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $507,000
LANCASTERLONY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of LANCASTERLONY stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 362,901 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,077,429
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 139,568 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,643,521
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 86,842 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,333,691
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 63,461 shares (-10.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,205,308
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 59,261 shares (+243.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,463,714
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 58,384 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,308,862
- MORGAN STANLEY added 53,144 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,383,636
