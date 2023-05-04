Lancaster Colony Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Food company Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported net income for the third quarter of $24.56 million or $0.85 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.48 million or $0.17 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter rose 15.2 percent to a record $464.94 million from $403.50 million for the same quarter last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenues of $443.07 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company said consolidated net sales will compare to last year's fourth quarter that benefited from an estimated $25 million in incremental net sales attributed to advance customer orders ahead of our July 1 ERP go-live date for Wave 1.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.