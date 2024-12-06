Lancaster Colony Subsidiary Announces Executive Severance Agreement

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lancaster Colony ( (LANC) ) has issued an update.

Lancaster Colony Corporation’s subsidiary, T. Marzetti Company, has outlined a detailed severance agreement as Carl R. Stealey departs without cause. During a transition period, Stealey will continue to receive regular compensation and benefits, and post-departure, he will gain severance pay, insurance subsidies, bonuses, and stock awards. The agreement also includes confidentiality and non-solicitation clauses, ensuring a smooth and professionally managed transition.

