News & Insights

Stocks

Lancaster Colony raises quarterly dividend to 95c per share

November 06, 2024 — 03:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Lancaster Colony (LANC) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95c per common share, marking 62 consecutive years of increasing regular cash dividends. The company is one of only 12 U.S. companies with 62 straight years of regular cash dividend increases. The dividend will be payable December 31 to shareholders of record on December 5.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LANC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LANC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.