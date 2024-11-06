Lancaster Colony raises quarterly dividend to 95c per share

Lancaster Colony (LANC) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 95c per common share, marking 62 consecutive years of increasing regular cash dividends. The company is one of only 12 U.S. companies with 62 straight years of regular cash dividend increases. The dividend will be payable December 31 to shareholders of record on December 5.

