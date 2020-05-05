Markets
LANC

Lancaster Colony Q3 Profit Declines, Revenue Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC), a maker of specialty food products, Tuesday reported that its net income for the third quarter declined to $22.43 million or $0.81 per share from $30.60 million or $1.11 per share in the year-ago period.

The company noted that in addition to a higher tax rate, a Foodservice inventory write-down and bonuses paid to front-line employees decreased net income for the quarter by $3.4 million and $0.8 million respectively.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter increased 1.1 percent to $321.36 million from $317.88 million in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter on revenues of $319.55 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, CEO David Ciesinski said, "While the influences of COVID-19 will persist into our fiscal fourth quarter and beyond, our financial position remains strong. The fact that our Foodservice segment includes successful quick-serve restaurant and pizza chains is also a positive in the current environment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LANC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular