Lancaster Colony price target lowered to $196 from $200 at Stephens

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on Lancaster Colony (LANC) to $196 from $200 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported fiscal Q1 results that were modestly below consensus on the top and bottom line. Looking forward, the firm expects low-single digit percentage volume growth for both the Retail and Foodservice segments throughout FY25, the analyst tells investors.

