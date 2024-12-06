Lancaster Colony management to meet virtually with Loop Capital

Virtual Meeting to be held with CEO Ciesinski and CFO Pigott on December 16 hosted by Loop Capital.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LANC:
- Lancaster Colony Expands with Acquisition of Atlanta Facility
- Lancaster Colony to acquire sauce and dressing production facility for $75M
- Lancaster Colony raises quarterly dividend to 95c per share
- Lancaster Colony price target lowered to $227 from $232 at Loop Capital
- Lancaster Colony price target lowered to $196 from $200 at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.