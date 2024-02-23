Lancaster Colony (LANC) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 209.71

The average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony (NasdaqGS:LANC) has been revised to 209.71 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 195.23 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 177.76 to a high of 237.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from the latest reported closing price of 199.77 / share.

Lancaster Colony Declares $0.90 Dividend

On February 14, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2024 will receive the payment on March 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $199.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.83%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANC is 0.19%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 20,191K shares. The put/call ratio of LANC is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,382K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 6.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 637K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 618K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 12.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 510K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Background Information

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

