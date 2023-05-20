Lancaster Colony (LANC) Declares $0.85 Dividend

Lancaster Colony said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $207.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANC is 0.18%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 19,440K shares. The put/call ratio of LANC is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is 225.42. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $233.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of 207.60.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is 1,856MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,163K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 35.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 45.45% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 893K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing a decrease of 67.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 32.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 613K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 596K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 99,020.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Background Information

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

Key filings for this company:

