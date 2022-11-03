Markets
LANC

Lancaster Colony Corp. Q1 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 8.5%

November 03, 2022 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) reported that its first quarter net income improved to $37.6 million, or $1.36 per share, from $30.7 million, or $1.11 per share, last year. Expenditures for Project Ascent reduced net income by $7.1 million, or $0.26 per share, in the current-year quarter compared to $7.2 million, or $0.26 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales increased 8.5% to $425.5 million. Analysts on average had estimated $421.57 million in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LANC

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter