Lancashire sees $20-30 mln in insurance losses from Ukraine conflict

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire Holdings LRE.L estimates its net losses from the Ukraine conflict at around $20-30 million and within its risk tolerances, it said on Thursday.

Lancashire was continuing to monitor the situation in Russia and Ukraine and its impact on its political violence, aviation war and marine insurance businesses, as well as on its aviation and specialty reinsurance lines, it said in a first quarter update.

Lancashire's shares have been under pressure as it is seen as one of the insurers most exposed to losses in aviation insurance, with hundreds of leased planes stranded in Russia following sanctions.

S&P Global sees global aviation insured losses of up to $15 billion following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and analysts were predicting a bigger hit for Lancashire.

"While we continue to analyse our potential exposure scenarios in Russia, we consider that any potential losses would be within our risk tolerances, and would not impact our ability to deliver on our ambitious growth plans for 2022," chief executive Alex Maloney said.

"We remain confident that our strong balance sheet, robust capital position and talented underwriting teams will give us further opportunities for profitable growth during 2022."

Lancashire posted pretax losses of $56.8 million for 2021.

Lancashire's gross written premiums rose by 34.7% year-on-year to $477.9 million in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

