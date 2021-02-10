Lancashire posts surprise profit despite COVID-19 losses

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Insurer Lancashire on Wednesday posted a surprise profit for the year as a recovery in its investment portfolio cushioned a hit from coronavirus-linked claims.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Lancashire LRE.Lon Wednesday posted a surprise profit for the year as a recovery in its investment portfolio cushioned a hit from coronavirus-linked claims.

The UK-listed company, which underwrites property, energy and aviation lines, reported a pretax profit of $5.9 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 versus $119.5 million a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of $16 million, according to Eikon data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters