Lancashire Police Deploys MSI Video Solution: Will the Stock Gain?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently announced that Lancashire Police has opted to equip its vehicle fleet with a Motorola M500 in-car video solution. The Lancashire Police department is steadily investing in advanced technologies to bolster its organizational capabilities. MSI has been a long-trusted partner in its digital transformation journey and has already deployed the Pronto Digital Policing application, TETRA radios and VB400 body cameras.



Police officers often have to work in a hostile environment and face unpredictable challenges on a regular basis. Out in the field, they need to continuously scan the surroundings to assess potential threats. The lack of situational awareness can be extremely dangerous in such situations. The cutting-edge features of the M500 in-car video system are well suited to address their requirements.



The Motorola M500 in-car video solution will complement the existing infrastructure of Lancashire police and significantly amplify their forces’ capabilities. The solution’s ultra-rugged and tamper-proof design is ideal for tough conditions. Industry-leading video and pin-sharp sensors enhance clarity in vision during day and night and both inside and outside of the vehicle. Automatic number plate recognition and backseat occupancy detection are some of the standout features of the product. Embedded intelligence at its core and powerful AI immensely boost situational awareness and decision-making capabilities of the officials enabling them to act swiftly in critical situations.



The highly configurable and easy-to-use system automates processes such as triggering video recording in certain situations. It can live stream video back to the control room to offer greater clarity and improve cooperation with seamless real-time information exchange. The recorded video is automatically uploaded at Motorola Solutions VideoManager to ensure the security and integrity of the video evidence.

Will MSI Stock Gain From This Development?

The steps taken by the Lancashire police department reflect broader industry trends that show growing reliance on digital infrastructure among police forces and public safety agencies worldwide. Motorola, with its comprehensive portfolio of video security, command center software and land mobile radio services, is capitalizing on this emerging market trend. Several entities such as London Police, the German State Police, the City of Oakland and many others have recently deployed MSI solutions to enhance their security capabilities.



The M500 in-car video solution is a revolutionary advancement in real-time awareness. The solution is gaining solid traction among law enforcement agencies. This bodes well for long-term growth.

MSI’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has gained 63.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 55%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



