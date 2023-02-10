Lancashire Holdings FY22 Loss Narrows, Premiums Written Climb

(RTTNews) - Bermuda-based insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax was $2.8 million, narrower than last year's loss of $56.8 million.

Loss per share were $0.01, compared to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago.

Underwriting profit climbed to $150.8 million from $69.0 million last year.

In the year, gross premiums written increased 35% to $1.65 billion from prior year's $1.23 billion.

Net premiums written went up to $1.19 billion from $816.1 million a year earlier.

Further, the Lancashire Board declared a final dividend relating to 2021 of $0.10 per share, subject to shareholder approval; and an interim dividend of $0.05 per share. The final dividend will be paid in Pounds Sterling on June 2 to shareholders of record on May 5.

Looking ahead, Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "As we look into 2023, wider capacity constraints - due particularly to the increasing cost of capital and historic loss activity - are expected to give us considerable opportunities to further strengthen our franchise at a time in the cycle of expanding margins. I very much look forward to the opportunities for further profitable growth that the next 12 months may bring...."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.