Markets

Lancashire Holdings 9-month Gross Premiums Written Up 14% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, reported Thursday that its gross premiums written for the nine-month period rose by 14 percent year on year to $658.7 million, reflecting increases in both premium rates and new business volumes.

Lancashire said its ultimate catastrophe loss estimate, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, is expected to be in a range of $65.0 million to $75.0 million for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020.

The company also said its previously announced COVID-19 ultimate loss estimate of about $42.0 million has remained unchanged from half year 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular