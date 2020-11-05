Lancashire Holdings 9-month Gross Premiums Written Up 14% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, reported Thursday that its gross premiums written for the nine-month period rose by 14 percent year on year to $658.7 million, reflecting increases in both premium rates and new business volumes.

Lancashire said its ultimate catastrophe loss estimate, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, is expected to be in a range of $65.0 million to $75.0 million for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020.

The company also said its previously announced COVID-19 ultimate loss estimate of about $42.0 million has remained unchanged from half year 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.