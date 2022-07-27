US Markets

Lancashire H1 profit jumps, Russia losses within risk tolerances

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire posted a first-half 44% jump in pre-tax profit to $78 million on Wednesday, helped by rising premium rates, and said losses in Russia from the Ukraine conflict were likely to be within its risk tolerance.

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire LRE.L posted a first-half 44% jump in pre-tax profit to $78 million on Wednesday, helped by rising premium rates, and said losses in Russia from the Ukraine conflict were likely to be within its risk tolerance.

Losses in Ukraine amounted to around $22 million so far, at the lower end of Lancashire's previous $20-30 million range, it said in a trading statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular