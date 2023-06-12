LANC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $191.86, changing hands as low as $187.64 per share. Lancaster Colony Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LANC's low point in its 52 week range is $117.32 per share, with $220.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.