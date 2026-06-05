LAMR Stock Rallies 19.2% YTD: Can the Momentum Keep Going?

Lamar Advertising LAMR has been a notable gainer in out-of-home advertising this year, with LAMR stock rallying 19.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 11.2%. The move reflects stronger investor confidence after a solid first-quarter performance, better booking trends and signs that national advertising demand is improving.



For a stock tied closely to ad spending, the price action suggests the market is paying more attention to Lamar’s cash flow profile. It is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising companies, operating billboards, interstate logo signs, transit displays and airport advertising assets across the United States and Canada.



Its business sits in the out-of-home advertising industry, where digital displays, programmatic buying and high-traffic locations are becoming more important. A large local customer base gives it stability, while national brands add growth when broader ad budgets improve.



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Factors Behind LAMR Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Continue?

The biggest reason behind Lamar’s stock strength is that first-quarter results topped expectations. Net revenues rose 4.5% year over year to $528 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 7.7% to $226.3 million. AFFO grew 8% to $177.5 million, and AFFO per share improved to $1.72 from $1.60 a year ago. These numbers showed Lamar is not just growing sales, but also turning that growth into stronger cash flow.



Demand trends also look encouraging. Management said local and regional sales grew for the 20th straight quarter, while national revenue rose 5.8% in the first quarter. Programmatic revenues were especially strong, rising nearly 25% to about $11 million. That matters because it shows Lamar’s digital inventory is becoming more useful to advertisers who want flexible buying options.



Margins are another reason investors have warmed up to the stock. Lamar’s adjusted EBITDA margin expanded about 130 basis points to 42.9%. Management expects at least a full percentage point of margin expansion for the full year, helped by revenue growth, acquisitions and portfolio improvements. If expenses stay controlled while revenue accelerates, earnings momentum should remain healthy.



The balance sheet and dividend story also support the bullish case. Lamar ended the quarter with about $701.5 million in liquidity and leverage near 3 times net debt-to-EBITDA. It expects to distribute at least $6.40 per share in regular dividends for 2026, and management suggested a dividend increase could be considered in the second half.

View on LAMR Stock

The setup looks favorable. Lamar was 75% booked to its full-year revenue goal as of May 1, the strongest booking position since COVID, and management said the next three quarters are pacing well. Political advertising, the World Cup and national brand demand could provide support.



While ad spending can slow if the economy weakens, Lamar’s local strength, digital growth and disciplined balance sheet make the 19.2% YTD gain look supported by fundamentals. Hence, our outlook remains bullish.



Currently, LAMR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Prologis, Inc. PLD and Stag Industrial STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prologis’ 2026 FFO per share suggests a 6.37% increase year over year.



The consensus mark for Stag Industrial’s 2026 FFO per share calls for 3.1% growth year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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