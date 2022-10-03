LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 55% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of LAMF Global Ventures I. NasdaqGM:LGVC Ownership Breakdown October 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LAMF Global Ventures I?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

LAMF Global Ventures I already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at LAMF Global Ventures I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:LGVC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It would appear that 5.9% of LAMF Global Ventures I shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. LAMF LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.9% and 4.3% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of LAMF Global Ventures I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It has a market capitalization of just US$352m, and the board has only US$605k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 27%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand LAMF Global Ventures I better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for LAMF Global Ventures I (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

