LAMF Global Ventures Climbs On Approval For Business Combination

(RTTNews) - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (LGVC) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination between LAMF, Nuvo, Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd., a limited liability company.

Currently, shares are at $10.90, up 4 percent from the previous close of $10.77 on a volume of 2,012,441.

