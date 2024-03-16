Lamees Butt: Enabling Women across the World to Find Their Voice

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the changemaking leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Lamees Butt, the founder and host of the "In Her Shoes" podcast. Let’s learn what’s happening at “In Her Shoes” and how Lamees is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for joining me, Lamees! Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through the "In Her Shoes" podcast?

Lamees: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! Did you know that only 9% of CEOs are women today?

Spiffy: Oh wow, I had no idea! Since women are roughly 50% of the population, that percentage is so much smaller in comparison.

Lamees: Exactly! We are on a mission to change this. The In Her Shoes Podcast is here to share the inspirational stories of women who have earnt a seat at the table. Hearing the remarkable journeys, the challenges, the successes, we begin to create blueprints for what's possible. Female leadership is not just needed, it's necessary.

Spiffy: What motivates you to do it?

Lamees: My motivations start from childhood: growing up in a less affluent area in East London, UK, I was wired to see a way out and dream big. There had to be a way I could do things better, be bigger, and achieve whatever I wanted. Having faced resistance, challenges, and hurdles at many moments in my career, each bump in the road I view as a badge that I wear with pride.It made me stronger, wiser, and more determined to make the changes in the world I felt I was born to do.

Spiffy: What would you say is the impact of your work?

Lamees: The In Her Shoes Podcast is about discovering the women behind the titles, in the hope that these remarkable stories will provide a blueprint that will inspire and empower you, the next generation of leaders to rise. We are enabling women across the world to find their voice and unlock their potential.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make on your audience/community?

Lamees: So proud to say that we recently hit the Top 30 Careers Podcast, which means that we are reaching more women across the world, spreading the movement and the mission to discover as many women's stories as possible and amplify them to you!

Spiffy: Awesome! Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Lamees: I was once told that the world is your oyster and the meaning of this is that you have the power within you to be whoever you want to be. Your self-belief is the first and most important thing you will need as you go on this journey of self discovery.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Lamees—it’s been an honor!

Lamees Butt is a dynamic senior vice president at an AI tech SaaS company and the founder of the "In Her Shoes" podcast. With over a decade of experience in digital transformation and partnerships at notable companies, her work epitomizes innovation in digital technology for business value. (Nominated by Max Kahn of SAP.io. First published on the Ladderworks website on March 16, 2024.)

