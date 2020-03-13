Lamborghini Shuts Down For 2 Weeks as Parent VW Fights Coronavirus

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini said that it will stop production for almost two weeks as its corporate parent, Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) tries to limit the impact of the coronavirus on its global businesses.

Lamborghini said that its headquarters, located near the city of Bologna in Italy's industrial north, will shut down until March 25. All of its vehicles are manufactured at that factory.

Lamborghini will close its headquarters and factory, located near Bologna in northern Italy, until at least March 25 in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Image source: Automobili Lamborghini.

"This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility toward our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now," CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. "As we have done up until now, we continue to monitor the situation in order to react rapidly and with the right flexibility, in collaboration with our people and in order to restart with energy in the right moment."

The decision is in contrast to the path taken by rival Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). Ferrari said on Friday that its factories in Maranello and Modena remain open, though it has reduced its manufacturing workforce "to a minimum" and ordered its other employees to work from home for the time being.

Like Ferrari's two plants, Lamborghini's factory is inside Italy's "red zone," the region hit hardest by the virus outbreak. Over 15,000 Italians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

