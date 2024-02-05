Lamborghini Shifts Gears Towards Green: Luxury Automaker Targets 40% Carbon Emission Cut Per Car By 2030

Lamborghini, the renowned luxury sports car manufacturer, has pledged to significantly reduce its carbon emissions by 2030.

What Happened: Lamborghini has set an ambitious target to cut down its carbon emissions by 40% per car across its entire value chain by 2030, as compared to the levels in 2021, reported Teslarati on Sunday. This initiative will encompass all aspects of the company’s operations, from production to supply chain and logistics, as well as the product use phase.

The new goal is part of Lamborghini’s “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, which was introduced in 2021. This strategy focuses on researching the opportunities and challenges of electrification and aims for full carbon neutrality by 2050.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO, and chairman of Lamborghini, stated, “Direzione Cor Tauri is our roadmap to electrification of the Lamborghini range and the path to decarbonization, not only of our Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, but of the entire value chain: it is a holistic approach to our global environmental sustainability strategy.”

Lamborghini’s 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles reportedly produce the equivalent of about 700,000 tons of CO2 across their life cycle, according to a value chain emissions inventory.

Stefano Rutigliano, Lamborghini’s Director of Strategy, emphasized, “Sustainability is one of the key pillars of our corporate strategy. We aspire to be the super sports car company with the most enduring and genuine commitment to sustainability, through an overall vision of ESG issues.”

Why It Matters: The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation as companies are increasingly focusing on sustainability and environmental impact. Lamborghini’s commitment to reducing its carbon emissions is in line with the broader trend of the industry’s shift towards electrification and environmental responsibility.

In August last year, Lamborghini teased the unveiling of its highly anticipated electric vehicle concept model, generating excitement as part of its broader electrification roadmap. This plan included the launch of its first hybrid model in 2023, followed by the electrification of its entire range, including models like the Huracán and Urus, by the close of 2024. The pièce de résistance will be an all-electric model, expected to make its debut a few years down the line.

Moreover, this announcement comes amid a competitive landscape in the electric vehicle market. In January, BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, ventured into the luxury car market with a series of high-end EVs, including a Lamborghini-style supercar and an SUV with unique features. This move by BYD signaled a shift in strategy from producing affordable cars to unconventional, high-priced vehicles, posing a potential challenge to established luxury car manufacturers like Lamborghini.

