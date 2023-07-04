Lamborghini sells out combustion engine models - WELT

July 5 (Reuters) - Lamborghini's combustion engine models are sold out until the end of production, its chief executive was quoted as saying in the WELT newspaper on Wednesday, as the luxury carmaker transitions towards a pure hybrid lineup.

Order books for its Hurucan and Urus models are full, marking the end of combustion engine vehicle production for the company, Stephan Winkelmann, head of the Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE subsidiary, said.

Lamborghini announced last July it would be investing at least 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) to produce a hybrid lineup by 2024 and more to bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade.

Winkelmann told WELT the combustion engine models would be replaced by plug-in hybrids in 2024 and 2025, adding he expected the hybrid Revuelto model to be sold out by the end of 2025.

The carmaker saw record sales last year and was aiming for a "very good result" this year again, he added.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Mark Potter)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.