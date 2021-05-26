US Markets

Lamborghini bidder Quantum makes innovation pitch to Volkswagen

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Swiss-based Quantum Group said its bid for Volkswagen's Lamborghini division could turn the sports car brand into a "spearhead of innovation" in technology and clean energy.

Updates with context, more from statement

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Quantum Group said its bid for Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Lamborghini division could turn the sports car brand into a "spearhead of innovation" in technology and clean energy.

The newly-established investor said on Wednesday its proposed acquisition "would deliver attractive value to all shareholders and ... would clearly be a key strategic benefit to the wider Volkswagen Group".

Volkswagen said on Tuesday that Lamborghini was not for sale, in response to a report that Quantum Group had, together with London-based Centricus Asset Management, bid 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to buy Lamborghini.

Quantum Group founding partner Rea Stark is also co-founder of Piech Automobile with Toni Piech, the son of former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, according to its website.

In a statement, Quantum Group said it wanted to create a luxury multi-brand platform, with Lamborghini "at the heart of the vision to further develop brands into a sustainable future".

"The intention of the currently valid bid is to transform and strengthen the Lamborghini brand," Quantum Group said.

"By consistently implementing new clean powertrain technologies and a groundbreaking user experience, Lamborghini would become a spearhead of innovation – consistent with the future needs of customers."

($1 = 0.8196 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular