Lamb Weston's (LW) Latest Expansion Effort Accelerates Growth

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW unveiled that it has concluded the buyout of remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. The deal was initially announced in October 2022 and is priced at €525 million in cash and shares of the company’s common stock.



Post completion, the company now owns 100% of Lamb-Weston/Meijer, v.o.f. It acquired five more manufacturing units to establish its footprint globally, including four facilities across Netherlands and one in the United Kingdom. Apart from this, the company now owns a sixth manufacturing unit via 75% interest in a joint venture in Austria.



All said, the acquisition is in sync with LW’s acquisition framework. We believe that, the move will solidify Lamb Weston’s manufacturing footprint to better serve its customers and tap into growth opportunities.



The Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) stock has gained 16.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 5.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Capacity Expansion Efforts Solid

Lamb Weston’s sturdy balance sheet and capacity to generate cash keep it well-placed to boost production capacity and fuel long-term growth. In September 2022, LW unveiled expansion plans for french fry processing capacity in Argentina with the construction of a new manufacturing unit in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires.



In July 2021, the company announced to expand french fry processing capacity at its existing American Falls, ID facility – with an envisioned capacity to manufacture more than 350 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products annually. In March 2021, the company had unveiled plans to build a new french fry processing facility in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, China.



Apart from the above-mentioned capacity-expansion endeavors, in July 2022, Lamb Weston bought an additional 40% stake in Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos S.A. ("LWAMSA") — which is its joint venture in Argentina — taking its total ownership to 90%.



All said, Lamb Weston’s efforts to boost offerings and expand capacity enable the company to effectively meet rising demand conditions for snacks and fries.

Some Top-Ranked Food Bets

Some other top-ranked stocks are Conagra Brands CAG, Post Holding POST and Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ.



Conagra, a consumer-packaged goods food company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra’s current fiscal year’s sales and earnings suggest growth of 7.2% and 12.7%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Post Holdings, which is a consumer-packaged goods company, sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Post Holdings has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current financial year’s sales and earnings suggest growth of 1.6% and 111.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Mondelez International, which manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products, carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s current financial year’s sales and earnings suggest growth of 9% and 7.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.