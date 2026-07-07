Is Lamb Weston's Focus to Win Strategy Starting to Pay Off?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s LW “Focus to Win” strategy is beginning to show tangible results, particularly in North America, suggesting its turnaround efforts are gaining traction. Introduced last year, the strategy marked a shift away from prioritizing scale toward focusing on markets, customers and investments that offer stronger long-term returns. The latest quarter indicates that this approach is starting to deliver measurable operational benefits.



The strongest evidence comes from customer execution. Lamb Weston reported a 12% increase in North America volumes and a 5% rise in net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by higher customer retention, new contract wins and market share gains. These gains came despite only a modest 1% increase in U.S. quick-service restaurant traffic, underscoring the company's ability to outperform the broader market. Management attributed the improvement to stronger customer relationships, a revamped direct sales organization and better operational consistency.



Operational discipline is also paying off. Lamb Weston had targeted $100 million in cost savings for fiscal 2026 as part of its broader plan to deliver at least $250 million in savings by fiscal 2028. Notably, the company achieved the full-year savings target by the end of the fiscal third quarter, putting the program ahead of schedule. Instead of simply cutting costs, management has selectively reinvested part of these savings into customer support, product innovation and service quality to strengthen its competitive position.



The strategy also extends to capital allocation. Lamb Weston has become more selective with investments, closing inefficient facilities, reducing capital spending and prioritizing projects with stronger returns. While international operations remain under pressure, management emphasized that these structural actions are intended to create a leaner, more agile organization.



Although the transformation is still underway, the latest results suggest that “Focus to Win” is moving beyond a strategic blueprint and translating into improved customer momentum, stronger execution and a more disciplined operating model.

Lamb Weston’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.3% in the past month compared with the broader Consumer Staples sector, the industry and the S&P 500 index’s 4.9%, 7.7% and 0.7% growth, respectively.

LW Stock's Past Month Performance



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Is LW a Value Play Stock?

Lamb Weston currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.67, which is slightly down from the industry average of 14.77. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to its direct peers.

LW P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL develops, processes and distributes various meat, nuts and other food products to foodservice, convenience store and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.5% and 9.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

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Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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