News & Insights

Markets
LW

Lamb Weston Shares Rise As Q2 Results Beat View; Outlook Raised

January 04, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of food processing company Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) are rising more than 4% Thursday morning after reporting upbeat second-quarter results above analysts' view. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Net income was $215 million or $1.48 per share for the second quarter, significantly higher than $103.1 million or $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $211.7 million or $1.45 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.41 per share.

Sales for the quarter increased to $1.732 billion from $1.277 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $1.7 billion.

The company now expects full-year EPS to be in the range of $5.70 - $6.15, up from the previous outlook of $5.47 - $5.92. Analysts expect earnings of $5.9 per share for the year.

LW, currently at $109.93, has traded in the range of $81.25 - $117.38 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.