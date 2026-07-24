Lamb Weston Sees Growth In FY27; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, frozen potato products supplier Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) initiated it adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.95 to $3.25 per share on net sales growth of 0.0 to 1.0 percent.

On Thursday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, payable on September 4, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, LW is trading on the NYSE at $47.50, down $1.72 or 3.48 percent.

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