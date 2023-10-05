Lamb Weston raises annual outlook, shares up 10%

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings LW.N raised its full-year net sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, banking on higher prices for its ready-to-cook frozen potato appetizers and easing cost pressures, sending its shares up 10%.

Lamb Weston, which supplies fast food giant McDonald's MCD.N, has hiked product prices over the past year to shield margins and is seeing input costs easing from their peaks.

The Idaho-based company's overall average selling prices rose 23% while volumes declined 8%, mostly due to the company exiting some lower-priced and lower-margin businesses and destocking by retailers mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company said it expects full-year 2024 net sales between $6.8 billion and $7.0 billion, compared to the previous forecast of $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.

The strong forecast mirrors comments from packaged food peer Conagra BrandsCAG.N, which also topped first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday on the back of price increases.

Lamb Weston expects earnings per share to be between $5.47 and $5.92 for the full-year 2024, compared with its previous forecast of $4.95 to $5.40.

Excluding items, the fast-food chain earned $1.63 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.08 per share.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

