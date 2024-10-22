Lamb Weston price target raised to $90 from $76 at Citi

Citi analyst Thomas Palmer raised the firm’s price target on Lamb Weston (LW) to $90 from $76 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm sees potential upside for the shares in the coming year from fundamental improvements, such as a volume recovery, operating leverage, an improved pricing environment. It also now sees another potential avenue for value creation since Jana Partners has a history of successful activism in the food space.
