Lamb Weston Posts 4 Percent Gain in Q4

Key Points - Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 beat expectations by 11.5% and outpaced last year's $0.78 result.

- Revenue rose 4.0% to $1.68 billion, ahead of analyst projections and driven by strong international volume growth.

- "Focus to Win" transformation plan launched, targeting at least $250 million in annualized savings by the end of fiscal 2028.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW), a leading supplier of value-added frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers, reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on July 23, 2025. The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.87 versus expectations of $0.78, and revenue of $1,675.8 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1,645.2 million. Performance benefited from strong international sales and disciplined cost management, despite ongoing softness in restaurant traffic and pricing pressures. Overall, the quarter beat recently revised guidance and highlighted both operational progress and the continued need for restructuring in a difficult operating environment.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.87 $0.78 $0.78 11.5% Revenue $1,675.8 million $1,645.2 million $1,611.9 million 4.0% Net Income $119.9 million $129.6 million (7.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $284.9 million $283.4 million 0.5% Revenue – North America segment $1,103.1 million $1,113.2 million (0.9%) Revenue – International segment $572.7 million $498.7 million 14.8%

Company Background and Focus Areas

Lamb Weston makes frozen potato products such as french fries, potato wedges, and other value-added products for both foodservice operators and retailers. The company is recognized as the largest supplier of frozen potato products in North America, with a significant international footprint across more than 100 countries.

The business has lately prioritized maintaining market leadership, pursuing international expansion, and fostering deep customer relationships, especially with large quick-service restaurant chains. Key success factors include effective raw material sourcing, cost control, and ongoing product innovation to meet changing demands—such as launching new types of fries and focus on sustainability in production.

Quarter Highlights: Operating Results and Developments

During the quarter, Lamb Weston beat both revenue and earnings expectations despite continued headwinds in its core foodservice markets. Revenue increased 4.0% from the prior year, with a strong contribution from international markets. Adjusted EPS surpassed consensus by $0.09, supported by disciplined cost management and new business wins in both North America and international markets. Gross profit fell 12%, held back by unfavorable price realization—or price/mix—as the company faced higher competition and soft restaurant traffic across key geographies.

In North America, revenue slipped 0.9%, pressured by lower average selling prices even as sales volume rose 4%. Volume gains were attributed to wins with regional and retail customers, but price concessions limited the financial contribution. Segment adjusted EBITDA declined 7%. Restaurant traffic in the United States and Canada, which represents most of Lamb Weston's North American sales, continued to fall at a low-single-digit rate—reducing opportunities for higher-margin sales.

The international segment delivered notable growth, with revenue up 14.8% and volume rising 16%. This was largely due to the addition of new customers and recovery from last year's product withdrawal event. Although price/mix slipped 1%, the surge in volume and reduced manufacturing costs improved profitability. Adjusted EBITDA in the international segment jumped 55%, demonstrating meaningful operational leverage as supply disruptions waned and customer wins were realized.

The company also addressed structural cost issues through production curtailments and targeted cost-savings. After a costly voluntary product withdrawal last year, gross profit benefited from lower raw potato prices and lower per-pound production costs this period. Still, higher fixed costs from underutilized capacity and some input cost inflation persist, while working capital improvement efforts—like reducing inventory days by eight days over the year—supported cash flow. The quarter also included the launch of "Focus to Win," a new transformation effort setting a goal of $250 million in run-rate savings by the end of fiscal 2028. This includes a 4% workforce reduction and specific working capital targets.

Business Lines, Innovation, and Cost Initiatives

Lamb Weston is best known for its frozen french fries and potato products, but has expanded its lineup with fridge-friendly fries and tots—products that can be held in the refrigerator up to seven days without a freezer. The company recently rolled out new battered and seasoned products, as well as expanding its private label and specialty offerings to retail channels. Internationally, the introduction of products like the "3-sided Frenzy Fries" was designed to attract new customers and drive growth in emerging regions.

On the sustainability front, management announced a $100 million investment for wastewater treatment, aimed at reducing environmental impact and supporting compliance. Other capital expenditures focused on modernization and maintenance. The company’s cash returns to shareholders remained sizable, with $206.9 million paid in dividends for the year and $282.0 million used for share repurchases during the same period. The dividend payout was stable with no declared changes in the rate during the quarter.

Outlook and What to Watch

For fiscal 2026, management projects net sales in the range of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion, representing flat to up 2% growth once the effect of currency changes and a 53rd week are considered. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion, down from the $1.22 billion recorded in fiscal 2025. Management expects continued operating pressure, with price/mix headwinds in the first half offset by efficiency gains later in the year. Planned capital expenditures will total about $500 million, including ongoing environmental initiatives.

Investors should keep an eye on trends in restaurant traffic, especially among U.S. quick-service restaurants, as well as the company’s ability to realize the targeted cost savings under the "Focus to Win" transformation plan. Management did not announce any changes to the dividend policy for the period, and continues to emphasize maintaining customer relationships, growing share internationally, and reinforcing its leadership in innovation and cost discipline. Execution of cost-saving efforts and stabilization of pricing and volume in North America are likely to remain focal points into the next fiscal year.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

