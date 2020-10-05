Lamb Weston (LW) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is likely to post a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Oct 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings dropped by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to 30 cents per share. This suggests a slump of 62% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. We note that this frozen potato products provider has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivereda significantly high negative earnings surprise.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $877.6 million, which suggests a decline of 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Growing spread of coronavirus and the resultant social distancing have led to lower traffic at restaurants and quick-serve restaurants or QSRs, leading to slower orders for Lamb Weston. Moreover, inventory destocking by chain restaurant and foodservice customers has been a deterrent. These are likely to get reflected in the company’s results in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.



Apart from these, the company is witnessing higher manufacturing costs stemming from input cost inflation and inefficiencies. Also, increased costs associated with COVID-19 like expenses related to maintaining enhanced worker safety and sanitization among others pose a threat.



Nevertheless, Lamb Weston is seeing better trends in the Retail segment, given increased demand for frozen potato products stemming from increased at-home consumption. Also, the company’s actions to enhance price/mix have been aiding.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Lamb Weston this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Lamb Weston carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -0.83%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Kimberly-Clark KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sanderson Farms SAFM has an Earnings ESP of +427.92% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Philip Morris PM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.