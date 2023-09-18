Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $99.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 5.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Lamb Weston will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2023. On that day, Lamb Weston is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 41.15% from the year-ago period.

LW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.39% and +41.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher within the past month. Lamb Weston is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Lamb Weston's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.98, so we one might conclude that Lamb Weston is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

