Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $81.26, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 9.33% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 160%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.14 billion, up 15.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion, which would represent changes of +34.13% and +15.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Lamb Weston is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.67, which means Lamb Weston is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.