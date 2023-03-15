Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $97.99, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the frozen foods supplier had lost 0.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Lamb Weston will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 23.45% from the prior-year quarter.

LW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.9% and +19.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lamb Weston is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lamb Weston is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.09, which means Lamb Weston is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LW's PEG ratio is currently 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

