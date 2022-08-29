Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed the most recent trading day at $80.42, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 1.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Lamb Weston will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 160%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion, up 15.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion, which would represent changes of +34.13% and +15.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.73% higher. Lamb Weston currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.92, which means Lamb Weston is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, LW's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.





