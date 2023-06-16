Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed the most recent trading day at $114.34, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 0.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.23% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Lamb Weston is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 43.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lamb Weston is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lamb Weston currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.09.

Meanwhile, LW's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.