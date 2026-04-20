Lamb Weston (LW) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Lamb Weston (LW) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LW broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

LW has rallied 12.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests LW could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at LW's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch LW for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.