Lamb Weston (LW) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Consider

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on Apr 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $962.4 million, suggesting an increase of 7.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Lamb Weston’s bottom line is likely to decline year over year in the fiscal third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 44 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a decline of 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 51.5%. This producer, distributor and marketer of value-added frozen potato products has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average.

Things to Consider

Lamb Weston is benefiting from strategic pricing actions. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 price mix to improve sequentially owing to benefits from the earlier-announced product pricing actions in its core segments. Apart from this, Lamb Weston is benefiting from efforts to boost offerings and capacity.



Management highlighted that it anticipates volume growth to decelerate sequentially during the to-be-reported quarter. The downside can be attributed to the near-term impact of COVID variants on restaurant traffic and demand. It expects macro industry supply chain challenges and labor shortages to affect production run rates and throughput across factories during the quarter. Global logistics disruptions coupled with container shortages are likely to have hurt volumes in the fiscal third quarter.



In addition, escalated input cost inflation and increased manufacturing expenses are a concern for Lamb Weston’s profits. In this regard, the increased cost of open market potatoes is likely to have had a negative impact on the quarterly results.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Lamb Weston this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Lamb Weston currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.71%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Helen of Troy HELE has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is anticipated to register a bottom-line increase when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helen of Troy’s revenues is pegged at $472 million, indicating a decline of 7.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helen of Troy’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share, suggesting growth of around 28% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. HELE delivered an earnings beat of 19.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +3.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,085 million, indicating an increase of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ bottom line stands at a loss of 55 cents per share, which suggests a significant decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of earnings of 36 cents. THS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.9%, on average.



Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.20% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to display a year-over-year decline in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share projects an 11.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Inter Parfums’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $211.6 million, suggesting a rise of 6.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. IPAR delivered an earnings beat of 46.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



