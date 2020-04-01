Lamb Weston (LW) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, View Withdrawn

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW delivered dismal third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year. Moreover, management withdrew its fiscal 2020 sales and adjusted EBITDA view owing to the apprehendedimpact ofthe rapid spread of coronavirus.



Quarter in Detail



In fiscal third quarter, the company delivered adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, down 19% year over year. The downside can be attributable to lower gross profit, higher tax rate and a rise in SG&A expenses. Moreover, the bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Net sales came in at $937.3 million, up 1% year on year, though it missed the consensus mark of $954 million. While volumes were flat, price/mix rose 1%. For volumes, growth in the Foodservice segment was offset by weak Global segment volumes. Further, fewer shipping days this year was a drag on volumes, though acquisitions were a driver.



Gross profit tumbled 8.4% to $250.4 million due to increased manufacturing costs stemming from input and fixed cost inflation as well as unfavorable customer mix. Further, gross profit was hurt by higher transportation cost and depreciation expenses related to the company’s french fry production line in Oregon. Also, costs resulting from COVID-19-related production interruptions in China were a reason.



SG&A expenses increased 10.4% to $87.9 million due to investments in the company’s sales, operating as well as systems capabilities. Also, unfavorable currency movements impacted SG&A expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint ventures) declined10% to $227.7 million due to lower operating income.



Segment Analysis



Sales in the Global segment dipped 2% to $487.1 million. Volumes and price/mix dropped 1% each, bearing adverse impacts of lower sale of customized products and LTOs. Volumes were also hurt by initial impact of coronavirus on restaurant traffic. Product contribution margin in the segment tumbled 15% to $109.3 million due to elevated production costs, reduced sales volumes and adverse product and customer mix.



Foodservice sales rose 7% to $283 million. Price/mix and volumes improved 4% and 3%, respectively. Product contribution margin rose 5% million to reach $99.8 million, owing to improved price/mix and volumes. This was partly offset by inflated input and fixed costs along with high transportation costs.



In the Retail segment, sales moved up 2% to $132.2 million. Volumes in the category were flat whereas price/mix improved 2%. Product contribution margin inched down 1% to $28.8 million due to inflation of input and fixed costs along with greater transportation costs. This was somewhat compensated by reduced advertising and promotional costs and improved price/mix.



Other Financial Details



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $30.1 million, long-term debt and financing obligations (excluding current portion) of $2,195.3 million as well as total shareholders’ equity of $270.4 million.



Lamb Weston generated $435.7 million as net cash from operating activities during the first three quarters of fiscal 2020.



Guidance



Considering the uncertainty related to COVID-19, management is unable to foresee frozen potato products demand in the near term. Management is particularly unsure about the impact of the pandemic on restaurant traffic in North America. Thus, the company withdrew its sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2020. Also, management lowered its capital expenditure guidance from roughly $300 million to nearly $200 million for the fiscal.



Price Performance



Shares of the company have dropped 42.6% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 20.3%.



