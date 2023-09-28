Lamb Weston (LW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed the most recent trading day at $92.19, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the frozen foods supplier had lost 6.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2023. On that day, Lamb Weston is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, up 41.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.39% and +41.78%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% higher. Lamb Weston is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lamb Weston has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.38 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.19, so we one might conclude that Lamb Weston is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LW has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

