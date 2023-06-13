Lamb Weston (LW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $115.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the frozen foods supplier had lost 0.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.12% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Lamb Weston is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 43.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lamb Weston is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lamb Weston's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.06, so we one might conclude that Lamb Weston is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LW has a PEG ratio of 0.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.